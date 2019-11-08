Google India appoints former Star and Disney head Sanjay Gupta as new Country Manager

Google India has appointed Sanjay Gupta, former Star and Disney head as its new country manager. Gupta will also serve as Vice President of Sales and Operations for India. Gupta will be taking over his role at Google early next year.

Gupta will be replacing Rajan Anandan, the VP for Google South East Asia and India, who had resigned in April 2019. Anandan was replaced by Vikas Agnihotri, Google's director of sales, who took on the role of Google Interim MD.

Gupta said that he is delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google's charter in India. "It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India's unique challenges and make the Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities," Gupta added.

IIM Kolkata post-graduate, Gupta is an engineer from Delhi College of Engineering. Besides Star and Disney, where he acted as the company's managing director, Gupta has also worked at Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel earlier.

Scott Beaumont, President of APAC at Google said, "We are delighted to have Sanjay join us. We are excited to combine his expertise, experience and leadership with our teams and build further on our existing efforts in this highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy, looking to build a more helpful and inclusive Internet for everyone in India."

