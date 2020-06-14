Govt dismisses rumours of 'strict lockdown' in Delhi from June 18

The government on Sunday dismissed rumours of "strict lockdown" in Delhi from June 18 amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted through its FaceCheck Twitter handle saying that such a post on one social media platform was fake and that there was no such plan under consideration. "False & Baseless. Please do not believe rumours," it added.

"Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June," the PIB Fact Check account tweeted. "#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers."

Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June. #PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers. pic.twitter.com/NqSXOpy9n9 â PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

India first went under a lockdown on March 25 for starting 21 days. However, after subsequent extensions, the lockdown was extended until June 30.

Delhi has a total 22,742 active coronavirus cases and has reported 1,271 deaths. As many as 14,945 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, in the wake of a steep rise in the number of cases in Delhi and the projections made by the city government for the tally to reach 5.5 lakh by July-end, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal met today in the national capital to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

After the meeting, Amit Shah said the Modi government is fully committed to controlling the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi. "In view of the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the Modi government at the Centre has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi. These railway coaches won't only increase 8,000 beds in Delhi but these coaches will be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19," said the Home Minister.

Amit Shah said that a committee has been formed for the treatment of coronavirus patients in private hospitals. The committee will be led by Dr Paul and it will work to provide 60% of the COVID beds in private hospitals at low rates. The committee will submit its first report by tomorrow. The Centre will also set up another committee of senior doctors to assist smaller hospitals in dealing with coronavirus patients, these doctors will provide telephonic guidance to these hospitals.

