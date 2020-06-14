Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Rajkot

A earthquake of magnitude 5.5 magnitude hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 8:33 pm in 122 km of north-northwest of the city, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The other parts of Gujarat including Ahmedabad have reportedly felt tremors as well. However, so far, no reports of casualties and damage have arrived.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) after a review has ascertained that magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on the Richter scale, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, it had reported earthquake to be of 5.8 magnitude.

It comes after a series of earthquakes were reported in Delhi-NCR in the past few days. Meanwhile, experts have called for Centre and Delhi government to ensure preventive measures in case the Delhi-NCR region is rocked by a major earthquake in future. Notably, after at least 11 earthquakes of mild magnitude in the past three months, scientists anticipate that the Delhi-NCR region may experience another earthquake but this time, it could be bigger and more powerful.

Also read: 10 deals in 53 days! Jio Platforms rakes in whopping Rs 1.04 lakh cr -- A timeline

Also read: Infuse cash into economy or poor will be decimated: Rahul Gandhi tells govt