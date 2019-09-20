GST Council meet Live Updates: Relief likely for FMCG, hotels; no help for auto sector in sight

After bringing cheer to India Inc with reduction of corporate tax, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today is chairing the GST Council meeting in Goa. The meeting falls at a time when both direct tax and GST revenues have been below par. Expectations are high as several sectors are demanding rate cuts in the face of an ongoing economic slowdown. Apart from rate rationalisation, the all-powerful Council may also consider measures to make GST return filing simpler.

Automobile, FMCG and hospitality sectors have been clamouring for some leeway in GST rates amid slump in sales performance. However, some states have been opposing rate cuts over revenue loss fears. The fitment committee of the GST Council had rejected the proposal to cut GST rates on over 200 items, including automobiles, footwear, mineral water, etc, citing revenue implications.

Taxpayers are also expecting some measures to simplify the return filing mechanism under the indirect tax regime. Some taxpayers have been trying to draw attention to the simplification of GST annual return form GSTR-9. Businesses have been facing problems in filing annual return due to several reasons. Although the Council has extended the date for filing the annual return for 2017-18 several times, it doesn't help much as the return form itself seems to have flaws.

4:54pm: A discussion on extension of GST cess on select products like automobiles and tobacco is likely to happen at the GST Council meeting in Goa today. The states have been seeking an extension of GST cess till 2022 in the face of dropping GST revenue collection in the wake of economic slowdown.

4:49 pm: Decision on a single GST rate for lotteries is expected to come today. The matter has been on the agenda of several past GST Council meetings.

4:33 pm: Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, shares images from inside the GST Council meeting today.

4:32 pm: Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, pointed that something big is about to happen at the GST Council meet in Goa.

4:14 pm: Some taxpayers have been demanding immediate attention towards simplification of return filing mechanism. There is a proposal to exempt taxpayers with turnover below Rs 2 crore from filing an annual return for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

4:08 pm: Tax relief for FMCG and hospitality sectors is also on the agenda for the GST Council meeting. The all-powerful panel might take a call on this today. As of now, GST on hotel tariff exceeding Rs 7,500 is 28 per cent. The proposal is to lower it to 18 per cent. On outdoor catering, the GST is 18 per cent, the demand is to cut the rate to 5 per cent.

4:04 pm: With GST mop-up falling short of Rs 1 lakh crore, the GST Council might even consider hiking tax rates for some 'sin goods' like tobacco products and such.

3:18 pm: Auto sector, going through its worst sales performance in over two decades, has been demanding some relief under GST to rejuvenate sales. This is highly unlikely, though, as such a move with cost Rs 40,000-45,000 crore in foregone revenue.

3:15 pm: Although several sectors are clamouring for rate cuts, any leeway in GST would come from intense debate between Centre and some states. Several states have cautioned against rate cuts, citing revenue implications. The fitment committee under the GST Council has already ruled against lowering taxes on more than 200 items on similar grounds.

2:50 pm: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 37th GST Council meeting in Panaji, Goa.