GST portal crashes a day before monthly return deadline; taxpayers complain

The GST portal crashed on Tuesday with only one day left to file the GSTR-3B return form. Unable to file their returns right before the GST deadline, thousands of taxpayers took to Twitter to complain about the perennial inconvenience they face while filing GST returns.

Visitors to the GST portal on Tuesday were greeted with a message that read: "There seems to be an inadvertent problem while communicating with GST system... Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted and your patience is appreciated."

As of now, taxpayers are expected to file their GSTR-3B monthly return forms by Wednesday. The government hasn't announced an extension of deadline yet.

The GST portal is down today



Taxpayers & filers are finding difficulty in login and uploading #GSTR3B returns, wasting man hours.



RT if taxpayers and filers want #GSTR3B date to be extended by 5 days to 25th.



Plz notify today @nsitharaman@GST_Council@ianuragthakur@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/T3ZnbCu5lC â CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) November 19, 2019

Meanwhile, taxpayers expressed their displeasure over the predicament just a day before the last day of filing GST returns on Twitter. #GSTR3B was trending on the social media platform as several users shared screenshots of the GST portal being unresponsive a day before GST deadline runs out.

"So #GSTR3B is trending because people trying to file monthly gstr3b cannot file the return. Website is down. Tomorrow is last day and every month it's the same story. @nsitharaman @PMOIndia @narendramodi please instruct GSTN to fix the problem (sic)," one of the tweets read.

So #GSTR3B is trending because people trying to file monthly gstr3b can not file the return. Website is down. Tomorrow is last day and every month itâs the same story. @nsitharaman@PMOIndia@narendramodi please instruct GSTN to fix the problem. â Manish Hirani #VHS (@ManishVhs) November 19, 2019

"Mostly 19th and 20th day of every month is worst day, try to login again relogin... this situation continue going whole day #GSTR3B , Respected ma'am @nsitharaman, date extension is not a solution, Focus on GST Website to work properly (sic)," one user wrote on Twitter.

Mostly 19th and 20th day of every month is worst day, try to login again relogin...this situation continue going whole day #GSTR3B , Respected mam @nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc , date extension is not a solution, Focus on GST Website to work properly, ððð pic.twitter.com/VF4qwDvs69 â CA RADHE SHYAM YADAV (@carsyadav) November 19, 2019

"Before threatening non-filers with compulsory cancellation & denial of ITC, there are some flaws that Govt. needs to accept in the current system. This is the problem of every month," another user wrote.

Before Threatening non-filers with compulsory cancellation & denial of ITC, there are some flaws that Govt. needs to accept in the current system. This is the problem of every month. @theicai@nsitharaman@GulshanJhamnani@CAChirag@SKHalakhandi@JainTax@CASujitKumar1#GSTR3B â CA Saurabh Manglani (@Saurabh61359258) November 19, 2019

#GSTR3B my 1.26L stuck. bank debited cash ledger not credited. portal says come back after 24 hours. salt in wounds! @askGSTech@cbic_india â MBS at AJMER (@MBSAJ) November 19, 2019

The Department is incompetent to provide better portal, then better to allow taxpayers to file their return offline as well. Why should taxpayers suffer just because of @cbic_india incompetency !#GSTR3B â Rummy (@rummy2k19) November 19, 2019

