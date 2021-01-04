Harsh Vardhan backs Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' as opposition questions its efficacy

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gave a justification on the emergency approval of an indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech after several opposition party leaders questioned its efficacy.

Harsh Vardhan wrote numerous tweets in support of Covaxin. According to Harsh Vardhan, "Vaccines approved globally based on gene encoding spike proteins have protective efficacy of over 90 per cent. However, COVAXIN based on the whole inactivated virus has other antigenic epitopes in addition to spike protein. So, it's likely to have similar protective efficacy reported for others."





Vaccines approved globally based on gene encoding spike proteins have protective efficacy of over 90%

However, COVAXIN based on whole inactivated virus has other antigenic epitopes in addition to spike protein

So,itâs likely to have similar protective efficacy reported for others pic.twitter.com/AOIONrxZcd â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

He also added that Covaxin has better chances to act against new variant of COVID-19 called N501Y due to "antigenic drift as it contains immunogens (epitopes) from other genes in addition to those from spike protein Inactivated virus from NIV also had D614G mutation".

COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other that may arise due to antigenic drift as it contains immunogens (epitopes) from other genes in addition to those from Spike protein

Inactivated virus from NIV also had D614G mutation pic.twitter.com/337EsOQMhG â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Additionally, the data from Covaxin's phase-1 and 2 trials had revealed that it not only produced neutralising antibodies in all participants but also sensitises CD4 T lymphocytes that impart durable immune response, Dr Harsh Vardha said.

The data from COVAXIN Phase I & II clinical trials reveals that it not only produces neutralizing antibodies in all participants but also sensitises CD4 T lymphocytes that imparts durable immune response@BharatBiotech@PMOIndia@ICMRDELHI@icmr_niv@MoHFW_INDIA@DBTIndiapic.twitter.com/SzS6lsOBBG â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

The health minister also slammed senior Congress party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for politicising the "critical issue".

The minister warned the oppositions not to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving coronavirus vaccine.

Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue.



Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don't try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving #COVID19vaccines



Wake up & realise you are only discrediting yourselves ! â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

He also wrote, "India celebrates the win but Opposition fails to applaud our prowess," in one of his tweets.

Whole world is cheering India for granting emergency approval to @SerumInstIndia , @BharatBiotech vaccines ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity showcasing our scientific capability & innovation ecosystem. India celebrates the win but Opposition fails to applaud our prowess. â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Also read: 'Congratulations India!' say netizens as Serum, Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccines get emergency use approval

Also read: India's nod to indigenous vaccine condemned over lack of data released on efficacy

Also read: India approves Serum-Oxford, Bharat Biotech COVID vaccines for emergency use