'Congratulations India!' say netizens as Serum, Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccines get emergency use approval

Two leading vaccine contenders in India have been granted approval for restricted use in the country. Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine Covaxin have been approved for emergency use authorisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the scientists and innovators for the development of the vaccines said, "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."

The Prime Minister also added that the two vaccines which are made in India shows the eagerness of the scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He tweeted, "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion."

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII said "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said "Congratulations all. Vaccination will begin soon. This is a result of focused work by scientists, national laboratories, government agencies, regulators, health care workers, and most importantly, all our people who have waited patiently following all COVID appropriate behaviour."

VijayRaghavan added that full vaccination measures are in place across the country. "Everyone will get their turn. We should start by ensuring that those who look after us, health- and frontline-workers, are first safe," he added.

People certainly have a lot to say when the most awaited COVID-19 vaccines finally manifested. Check out how netizens reacted to the news of the vaccines getting approved.





Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK â Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

We heartily thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all Corona warriors who dedicatedly served humanity during these testing times.



Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind. â Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

India today takes a giant step towards decisively defeating the COVID-19 Pandemic with DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. We are proud of our scientists who made this vaccine possible in a very short span of time. â Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2021

Great news !

Congratulations India!

We thank and salute your leadership Hon PM @narendramodi ji and the spirit and team work of @drharshvardhan ji, the scientists & every individual who contributed for this success.

All the best @SerumInstIndia@BharatBiotech ðð¼#CovidVaccinehttps://t.co/SHNzJbUBAi â Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 3, 2021

Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. Gratitude to All the corona warriors.

Hope the vaccine helps bring normalcy soon. Waiting to roll up my sleeves when my turn comes.

Congratulations India. https://t.co/MIvbie2H4y â Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) January 3, 2021

New year begins with happiest news!



India made vaccines are finally approved by DGCI.



These vaccines are 100% safe and are analysed and approved by the best scientific minds.



Congratulations India. Thanks to our great leader PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/3KxGWxF9ig â Deepak Rajput ð®ð³ (@rajputids) January 3, 2021

Congratulations India ! A proud moment for whole country. Thank You @narendramodi sir for your strong commitment. Feeling proud on the efforts of hardworking Indian scientists. https://t.co/UMq63ThMen â Abhinav (@abhinaview) January 3, 2021

So proud! Congratulations India!

Thankful to Shri Narendra Modi ji for your leadership and the team of scientists, Researchers, doctors, govt officials, police and every individual who contributed for your hard work , spirit and strength! ð®ð³ https://t.co/htMKy8a7w1 â Rahul Vijay (@ActorRahulVijay) January 3, 2021

Congratulations India ð®ð³ and hard working all brilliant minds held our beliefs over the lines.



And thanks to administrators for making it available for every one as free of cost ðð»ðð»#CovidVaccinepic.twitter.com/spoOm9bO8w â Iyaps Vk (@Iyapsvk) January 3, 2021

Historic day for the humanity.



India made vaccines are finally approved by DGCI.



These vaccines are 100% safe and are analysed and approved by the brilliant minds of the country.



Congratulations India. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/oWPEZDhm9n â Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaMajum1) January 3, 2021

Stockpiling since mid 2020 when India wasnt even thinking of clinical trials. Certainly a foresight that we all benefit from today. Thank u ðð â Sahar Zaman (@saharzaman) January 3, 2021

