IAF Air Strike: Pakistan files FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees in Balakot

Pakistan's forestry department has filed an FIR against Indian Air Force pilots for bombing and destroying trees in Balakot, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province during its operation on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terror den on February 26.

The FIR against unidentified IAF pilots also contains details of the damage suffered by 19 trees after Indian jets "hastily dropped their payload", Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The neighboring country is also considering to lodge a complaint against India at the United Nations (UN) accusing it of eco-terrorism. Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam told Reuters that there has been serious environmental damage to dozens of pine trees that had fallen during IAF's strike.

"What happened over there is environmental terrorism. There has been serious environmental damage "the Minister said.

The UN General Assembly Resolution 47/37 says, "Destruction of the environment, not justified by military necessity and carried out wantonly, is clearly contrary to existing international law."

The IAF in a morning raid on February 26 struck and bombed JeM's terror camp in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad nearly two weeks after the dastardly attacks on 44 CRPF troopers in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

The airstrike reportedly killed over 200-300 terrorists across the Line-of-Control (LOC) in what India calls to be a 'non-military pre-preemptive' action to counter multiple potential fidayeen attacks on the country.

12 Mirage 2000 jets dropped around 1,000 kg laser guided bombs on the training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror outfit behind the suicide attack on the CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Pakistan in a retaliatory attack on its territory, claimed to have shot down two Indian aircrafts that had ventured in its airspace. The Director General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said that one of the aircrafts fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmit while the other fell inside Indian territory.

The Pakistani army also captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Horra'n village (barely 7 Kms from the LoC) in Bhimber district of PoK after ejecting from his jet which caught fire in a mid-air dogfight with Pakistani fighters. However, it released the IAF pilot 60 hours after keeping him in captivity.