India China face-off: Soldiers confront each other in Naku La sector of Sikkim; sustain minor injuries

Clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim on Saturday. The two sides were involved in aggressive behaviour sustaining minor injuries during the conflict.

The encounter happened near Naku La sector along the Sino-Indo border, official sources said.

The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they added further stating that such issues are usually resolved mutually as per the established protocols but such an incident occurred after a long time.

The sources further said that such clashes keep occurring as there are unresolved boundary issues between the two countries.

Saturday's development comes three years after India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam region in Sikkim sector after Chinese soldiers were building a road to the Jamphiri ridgeline.

The incident had brought the two nations on the brink of a military confrontation in August 2017.

