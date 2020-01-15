India's exports decline for fifth straight month in December 2019 to $27.36 billion

The country's exports contracted for the fifth month in a row by 1.8 per cent in December 2019 to $27.36 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Imports were also down 8.83 per cent at $36.61 billion over the total imports in December 2018. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports in December last year stood at $21.05 billion compared to $21.16 billion during the same period a year before, exhibiting a 0.54 per cent decline.

India's trade deficit for the month also declined to $11.25 billion as against the deficit of $14.49 billion in December 2018. Taking into account merchandise and services, the overall trade deficit for the April-December 2019-20 amounts to $57.66 billion, which is less than $89.46 billion in the same period last year.

Oil imports in December 2019 stood at $10.69 billion, down 0.83 per cent from $10.78 billion during the same period last year. The decline in oil imports is attributed to a sharp rise in the global Brent price by 16.63 per cent in December 2019.

Non-oil imports in December 2019 were estimated at $27.92 billion, which is 11.56 per cent lower than December 2018. The non-oil and non-gold imports saw 12.24 per cent decline at $25.45 billion. The estimated values of services exports and imports stand at $17.92 billion and $11.32 billion, respectively, in December 2019.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: India's trade deficit narrows to $12.12 billion in November