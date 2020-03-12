India's industrial output grows 2% in January

India's industrial output, measured in Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded 2 per cent during January. This was expected as production in eight core sectors grew by 2.2 per cent in January. The rise in factory output came on the back of better performance by manufacturing.

"The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of January 2020 stands at 137.1, which is 2.0 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2019. The cumulative growth for the period April-January 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 0.5 per cent," the government said in its statement.

In terms of industries, eleven out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of January 2020 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the statement further said.

Owing to the slowdown in the economy, the country's factory production growth had contracted 0.3 per cent in December, after recovering in November last year from three months of de-growth. The eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

