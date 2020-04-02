India lockdown: Railways, airlines accept bookings from April 15 onward

After a clarification from the government that the 21-day coronavirus lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14, Indian Railways and airlines have started accepting bookings from April 15 onwards. Presently, passengers are planning urgent travel. Commercial airlines SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir have started accepting bookings from April 15 onwards for domestic travel. However, no official statement has been released so far.

The Western Railways' Ahmedabad division PRO has said that railways have started accepting booking because the government has not given any indication about the lockdown extension.

PM Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight of March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. After the 21-day lockdown announcement, railways canceled all passenger train services till April 14. Besides, domestic flights were suspended from March 24.

The COVID-19 count in the country continues to rise sharply, with fresh cases being reported from different parts of the country. The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 2,000 mark in the country, of which 1,649 are active cases while 41 people have been dead, the ministry of health data as of April 2, 7.40 am, says.

Also read: Dividend moratorium, salary cuts - India Inc should take cues from banks, govt

Also read: GST collection dips 11% in March; steeper drop expected in April, May