India's unemployment rate jumps to 9-week high at 9.1%: CMIE

India's overall unemployment rate was recorded at 9.1 per cent on the week ending August 16, a significant jump from 8.67 per cent recorded a week ago on August 9, according to industry think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The latest unemployment rate jumped to nine-week high, with the urban and rural unemployment rate rising to 9.61 per cent and 8.86 per cent, respectively.

Country-wise, the previous high was 11.63 on June 14 as the nation started reopening after a strict two-month lockdown.

The state-wise data on unemployment from various states suggests Haryana, Puducherry and Delhi have the highest jobless rate of 24.5, 21.1 and 20.3 per cent, respectively.

These states are followed by Himachal Pradesh 18.6 per cent; Goa 17.1; Tripura 16.4 per cent; and Rajasthan 15.2 per cent.

In urban areas, the previous high of 9.78 per cent was recorded on July 19, while it was 10.96 per cent in rural areas on June 14.

Salaried jobs have been badly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown despite a rise in the overall employment rate. Salaried jobs fell to 68.4 million by the end of April due to the lockdown as against 86.1 million in 2019-20. The jobs declined further to 67.2 million by the end of July 2020, the CMIE data says.

As per CMIE's CPHS (Consumer Pyramids Household Survey) estimates, nearly 17 million salaried jobs were lost in the April-June quarter, which is likely to get worse in July.

