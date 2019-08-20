INX Media case: CBI officials at P Chidambaram's house after Delhi HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea

A team of CBI officials have reached the residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court dismissed the Congress leader's anticipatory bail plea. The leader and his counsels are planning to approach the Supreme Court over the order. The team left moments after it had arrived as the senior Congress leader was not at home.

Following the Delhi HC order, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had reached the Supreme Court to meet the leader. However, the Supreme Court proceeding was over for the day and Sibal advised Chidambaram on the next course of action.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid (both party colleagues) and Dayan Krishnan joined Chidambaram and held hectic parleys.

Sibal spoke to the media and criticised the way the Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram's plea in the case.

He said there was protection from arrest for 15 months and the judgement was reserved on January 24 and was pronounced by Justice Sunil Gaur two days before his retirement.

"The judgement was pronounced at 3:20 pm. We don't know why at this hour. We asked for the stay of the operation of the judgement for three days to appeal in the Supreme Court. He (Justice Gaur) said he will pass the order which was delivered at 4 pm." Sibal said.

He said he was in the apex court without a copy of judgement in his hand and things were made tough for approaching the top court.

The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the INX media case is a "classic case of money laundering" and it was of the prima facie opinion that his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation in the matter. Justice Sunil Gaur, who dismissed Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam, said that granting bail in such cases will send wrong message to the society.

He also noted that the Congress leader was evasive in replies to the probe agencies when he was under protective cover given by the court.

The high court also declined interim protection from arrest to him for approaching the Supreme Court in the case.

(This is a developing story)

