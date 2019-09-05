Chidambaram jailed Live Updates: 'Only worried about economy,' says ex-Finance Minister

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case being probed by CBI. He will be lodged in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by the Rouse Avenue Court. Chidambaram's counsel opposed the plea for judicial custody and offered that the former Finance Minister be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

6.21 pm: "I am only worried about the economy," said P Chidambaram when asked about what he has to say about the verdict.

6.18 pm: P Chidambaram and son Karti Chidambaram were granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis case earlier in the day.

6.12 pm: Subramanian Swamy's reaction before the conviction:

PC should do time in Tihar jail before and after conviction â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 5, 2019

6.06 pm: Senior officials at the Tihar Jail told India Today TV that the former Finance Minister will be treated like any other inmate.

6:03 pm: Ex-FM likely to be kept in jail number 7 that is reserved for economic offenders. His son, Karti was also lodged in the same jail number 7.

6.01 pm: Preparations are underway to take P Chidambaram to jail.

5.55 pm: Chidambaram's counsel moved the trial court to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate but the Solicitor General objected. A notice to the ED on the application has been issued at the trial court. Hearing to be held on P Chidambaram's surrender application on 12th September

5.52 pm: Judge allows all requests by Sibal, subject to jail manual.

5.50 pm: Chidambaram's counsel sought adequate security in the jail premises and said that he is a Z category security protectee. They also asked for a separate cell.