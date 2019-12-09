Karnataka bypoll results LIVE updates: BJP leads in 10 seats; JDS, Congress in 2

Karnataka byelection results live updates: Counting for the Karnataka byelection results has begun in the 15 assembly seats that went to poll on December 5. The result will seal the fate of the newly formed BJP government that toppled the JDS-Congress coalition government to come to power. The counting of votes began at 8 am in 11 centres. The final results are anticipated to be declared by the afternoon.

The Karnataka byelections took place to fill the seats caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs. Their rebellion led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July. Twelve of the 15 seats were held by Congress and three by JDS. BJP needs to win 6 seats to remain in majority.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

Follow the updates of the Karnataka bypoll results here:

10:20 am: BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress and JDS leading in 2 seats each, Independent leading in 1 seat, as per EC trends.

10:15 am: "Clear message to Congress, JDS, Shiv Sena and NCP: don't subvert people's mandate," says BJP.

Massive lead for the BJP in Karnataka by-polls. Only revalidates the overwhelming mandate people of Karnataka had initially given to the BJP (single largest party) during the assembly elections.



Clear message to Congress, JDS, Shiv Sena and NCP : donât subvert peopleâs mandate. â Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 9, 2019

10:00 am: BJP is leading in 11, Congress is leading in 2 and JDS is leading in 1. An Independent is leading in 1 seat.

9:55 am: JDS is leading with 2091 votes after round 2 of counting of votes in Yeshwanthpur.

9:50 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Dr K Sudhakar is leading by 818 votes in the Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency of Karnataka, as per early trends.

9:45 am: BJP leading in 9 seats, Congress and JDS leading in 2 seats each, Independent in 1, as per EC trends.

9:43 am: BJP leading in Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Yellapur, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara and Mahalaxmi Layout; Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru; JDS leading in KR Pete and Yeshvanthapura, and Independent candidate SK Bachegowda leading in Hosakote, as per EC trends.

9:43 am: BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JDS leading in KR Pete, according to official EC trends.

9:40 am: Counting underwayat Mount Carmel college

Bengaluru: Counting underway for #KarnatakaBypolls; visuals from a counting center at Mount Carmel College. pic.twitter.com/gXOKdNiCWb â ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

9:30 am: While the exit polls have anticipated a clear majority for BJP, both the parties are expecting to win. BJP sayd it is confident of winning at least 13 seats while the JDS-Congress also appeared confident of winning enough seats to come back to power.