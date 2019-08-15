Kashmir issue: Pakistan gets closed-door meeting at UNSC after China steps in

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is likely to hold a closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). China had on Wednesday backed Pakistan's request to UNSC to discuss the same.

"The UNSC will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16," UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters.

Pakistan had on three different occasions failed to get the world body to hold an open discussion on J&K issue after the Indian government moved to abrogate Article 370, which gave a special status to the state.

Pakistan had on August 13 approached the UNSC to convene an urgent meeting to make sure that tensions between the two countries do not worsen further. Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his letter to UNSC President Wronecka had requested participation in the meeting under the agenda item 'India-Pakistan question'.

Since Pakistan did not get a hearing, China on Wednesday asked the world body to hold a closed door meeting, India Today learnt. However, the consultations will take place without Pakistan being present in the room.

Sources told the news website that Pakistan was seeking an "open meeting" with UNSC on J&K issue with them being permitted to speak. But, when the same was not supported at all, China stepped in to pursue informal consultations amongst the council members behind the closed doors to consider Pakistan's letter.

"Any member can ask for such consultations among all members on any issue. They are not considered as a formal meeting," a former diplomat who knows UN proceedings told the news channel.

However, these are mere consultations, what is left to be seen is if it leads to a statement by the UNSC on Kashmir.