'Make in India': Focus on manufacturing arms, ammunition, says Union Minister Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Redddy on Wednesday said that the government will focus on domestic manufacturing of arms, ammunition and other security products to promote self-reliance under Make in India. "Atmanirbharta is not just a dream, but a well thought of roadmap for the future ready India. We will have to strengthen our presence in making a strong public private partnership culture," Reddy said while addressing the FICCI webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities for Homeland Security Industry'.

There were reports recently that the government has held discussions with 17 Indian companies for domestic manufacturing of arms for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The reports also said that the private companies shortlisted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will have the license to manufacture weapons locally.

Reddy also said that the government has decided to soon initiate procurement from local industries to reduce import dependence. He also urged the private players to come forward. A meeting was recently held on facilitating procurement for arms and ammunition by CAPFs from domestic private manufacturers. Urging the private industries to come forward, Shri Reddy said that the government is open to solving the issues of the industry.

"There is a need for the private sector to be price competitive and focus on quality in production. It should not only cater to the domestic needs, but also be able to export products, only then it will achieve the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," Reddy said.

India was the second-largest arms importer between 2015 and 2019, according to data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Russia and the US are the top suppliers of arms for India.

