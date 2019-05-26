MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2019 Date and Time: Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Results at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Arts 2019 or Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019 on May 27 (Monday). MBOSE will also declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Result 2019 on May 27 (Monday).

The candidates can check their MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts Result 2019 on the official website of Meghalaya board-- mbose.in as well as megresults.nic.in.

About Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019:

The Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts exam was conducted between 1 March and 25 March of this year. The Meghalaya Class 12 Arts results can be checked on the following websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can check the results on third-party websites like www.indiaresults.com or www.examresults.net/

How to check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019:

1. Go to the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2019'

3. Enter your roll number, mentioned on the admit cards

4. Click on submit

5. Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About MBOSE Class 10th results 2019:

All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th exam can check their results on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results in other alternative websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

2. Click on the 'download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019' link

3. On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number

4. Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen

5. Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2019: Check Result via SMS

Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.

Step 1: Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.