100 days of Modi 2.0: Govt synonymous with national security and development, says Amit Shah

As the Modi 2.0 completes its first 100 days, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that government is "synonymous with national security, development and welfare of the poor".

Congratulating the PM Modi and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the 100 days, Shah said that within this period Modi government has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes its first 100 days on September 6.

The government is a symbol of hope for every section of our society, the Home Minister said. He also used the hashtag "#MODIfied100" in his tweets, complimenting the prime minister.

Lauding the achievements of the government, he said that whether it was the decision to remove Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation's security apparatus by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA Act), all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi's decisive leadership.

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0. I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation. #MODIfied100 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman aims at economic growth with series of bank mergers

In the first 100 days in office, Modi 2.0 has achieved most of the core agenda which was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto. The list includes the historic legislations such as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which proposes removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill to criminalise Triple Talaq during the session.

Also Read: Slowdown is real; immaterial if it is cyclical or structural, says Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal

However, on the economic front, the government has failed to meet expectations. India's Gross domestic products (GDP) growth fell to a six-year low of 5 per cent during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Substantial fall in manufacturing and consumption dragged the GDP to its lowest in 25 quarters.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced sops to revive economy economic growth. The measures include a rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of startups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the auto sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low. The government has also announced a series of mergers involving 10 public-sector banks to create global-sized banks with stronger balance sheets and more lending power.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar