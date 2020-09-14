'MPs chose path to duty,' says PM Modi as he thanks parliamentarians for Monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to all parliamentarians for letting the Monsoon session take place amid coronavirus crisis. "Parliament session is beginning at distinct times. There's coronavirus and there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them," PM Modi said in front of Parliament building ahead of the monsoon session that has started today.

PM Modi also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine. He said that he hopes that the vaccine is developed at the earliest from any corner of the world. "There will be many important discussions that will be held in this session. It is our experience that the more intense and diverse the discussion in the parliament is, the more benefits the country gets," the PM added. He expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament commences today. Lok Sabha will sit in the morning from 9 AM to 1 PM and Rajya Sabha will sit in the evening starting at 3 PM on Monday. Both the houses will pay obituary references to former President Pranab Mukherjee and other sitting and former members who have died during the interregnum period.

Both houses will be adjourned for an hour after the obituary references.

It is the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of the Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon session will conclude on October 1.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the monsoon session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days. This time, Saturdays and Sundays will also be working days.

It is the first parliamentary session that is being held in coronavirus times. Yesterday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla sent safety COVID-19 kits to all parliamentarians. Each kit contains 40 disposable masks, five N-95 masks, 20 bottles of sanitisers of 50 ml each, face shields, 40 pairs of gloves, a touch-free hook to open and close doors without touching them, herbal sanitation wipes and tea bags to enhance immunity.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

In this Monsoon session there will be no Question Hour. The Question Hour, the first hour in the House, allows MPs to ask questions to the government. Moreover, the Zero Hour, slotted for members to raise matters of public importance, has been cut short to 30 minutes.

(With agencies input)

Also read: PM Modi said 'what a job you've done' in COVID-19 testing: Donald Trump

Also read: GST compensation shortfall: 12 states pick option 1 of borrowing scheme