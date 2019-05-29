Game of Tweets: With 2 trillion impressions during elections, Narendra Modi wins the social media game too

When it comes to popularity on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an unrivalled position. The leader, during 74 days of the elections, witnessed nearly two trillion impressions on his Facebook posts and tweets. Like the Lok Sabha polls, the PM was a clear winner in the game of hashtags and likes. He was also way ahead in the game over his primary opponent, Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

According to data available with Modi's team, his tweets received 1.99 trillion impressions between March 10 and May 23. His Facebook posts garnered 7.22 billion impressions in the same time. Modi has 47.5 million followers on Twitter and 43.4 million followers on Facebook.

When it comes to engagements, Modi's tweets received 31.8 million engagements while Rahul Gandhi's got 6.52 engagements. Gandhi's Facebook posts garnered 10.3 million engagements while Modi's received 20.9 million engagements.

Impressions are the number of times a post has been seen by users, while engagements imply replies, retweets, shares, comments and likes.

The battle was taken forth to the Instagram front as well, where the 64 posts Modi put between January 1 and May 23 received 2.41 million likes on an average, while Gandhi's average was about 100,000 likes, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

As far as hashtags were concerned, 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' received a far bigger traction than 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'. The former was used three times more in tweets than the latter, as per data by the PM's team.

Similarly 'Nyay for India' hashtag fell short with Twitterati using it for 272,000 times, while 'Modi Hi Ayega', 'Ayega Toh Modi Hi' and 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' were used 579,000, 324,000 and 532,000 times, respectively, according to the daily.

Other hashtags such as 'Vijayi Bharat', 'ChowkidaarPhirSe' and 'Modi Once More' were also used 532,000, 550,000 and 340,000 times. BJP's 'Vote Kar' hashtag was also used 607,000 times.

