'Never committed any threat to Ambani, our fight against fascism of BJP, RSS': Jaish-ul-Hind

After reports that said Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for planting an explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the organisation via a letter said it never gave any threat call to Ambani and that the letter circulating in the media is "fake". The new banner shared by the Mumbai police says, 'No threat to Ambani from Jaish-ul-Hind'. "We never take money from Kuffars (those who reject or disbelieve in God) and never have any fight with Indian Tycoon," said the Jaish-ul-Hind letter.

Jaish-ul-Hind's response came after media reports quoted a Telegram account with the same name claiming the responsibility, saying it's just a "trailer". "This morning, we saw Indian news outlets flashing news that we "Jaish-ul- Hind'' took the responsibility behind an incident that happened outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence. We also came to know about a Telegram account in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind has released a banner claiming the same incident," said the letter.

The organisation has no relation with the incident that happened outside Mukesh Ambani bunglow, the alleged telegram account, and the poster that was released in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind, it said. "We condemn Indian intelligence agencies for morphing and making fake posters at the behest of Jaish-ul-Hind," it added.

The letter reads: "Jaish-ul-Hind will never (demand) ransome from kuffars (kafir) and has no fight with Indian business tycoons. Our fight is against the fascism of BJP & RSS. We are fighting against the misdeeds of Narinder Modi (Narendra Modi) against innocent Muslims of Hind. We are fighting for Sharia not for money. We are fighting against secular democracy not Ambani."

The Telegram app message, allegedly posted on behalf of the organisation, was widely shared on social media on Monday. It said "a big picture is yet to come". "The brother who placed the SUV near Ambani's house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer, and the big picture is yet to come (sic)," Jaish-ul-Hind said in the message.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police's 10 teams and the NIA are jointly investigating the case. The cops are still going through CCTV footage from Mulund toll naka, where a Toyota Innova SUV, in which the Scorpio driver left, was last seen.

On Thursday, February 25, an SUV with unassembled gelatin sticks, a letter, and a fake number plate was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house 'Antilia'. Jaish-ul-Hind has reportedly demanded money through bitcoin from RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The message has also challenged the investigative agencies saying, "stop us if you can." It further addresses the Ambanis and says, "Next time the SUV will ram into your ... kids' car if you don't agree to the demands now."