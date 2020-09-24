Opposition parties' conduct in Parliament 'dark blot on Indian democracy': Amit Shah on farm bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the passing of controversial farm bills in Parliament as "landmark" and stated that agriculture in India has "long suffered from apathy and policies rigged to benefit others at the cost of the farmer".

The BJP strongman, in an article in Times of India, said the conduct of the opposition party leaders in the Upper House was a "dark blot on the Indian democracy and parliamentary decorum" and that it was reflective of their frustration over losing popular support and having an anti-farmer mindset. "That alone can explain the propaganda that has been unleashed that the enactment of the two laws will lead to abolition of MSP," the Home Minister wrote.

Shah accused the Congress of never converting their sung out intent of helping out farmers into reality. This article comes hot on the heels of the Centre getting two of the three contentious farmer bills- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Production) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services bill, 2020 cleared in Parliament. Only President Ram Nath Kovind's approval is remaining to turn these bills into laws.

He trashed the allegation of the two legislations being anti-farmer as "baseless" and said the Congress and other opposition parties are saying this to cover up their own failures. Shah said the opposition's protests against the farmer bills represent political deceit and the influence of middlemen. Listing out the NDA government's policies vis-a-vis agriculture sector, Shah said steps such as "improving the acreage under irrigation, encouraging farmers to diversify into allied activities such as dairy and beekeeping", hikes in MSP and direct financial assistance "worth crores", reflected a fresh market approach under the Modi government.