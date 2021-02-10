Parliament Live Updates: 'New world order post coronavirus is emerging,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Parliament Session Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The PM delivered the motion of thanks to the President's speech. Meanwhile, PM Modi's motion of thanks at the Rajya Sabha is still making headlines. PM Modi asked his fellow citizens to protect the country from 'andolan jeevis' who participate in every agitation. He also said that India needs to be aware of the new type of FDI - Foreign Destructive Ideology.

Here are the updates on his address in the Lok Sabha:

4:50 pm: PM Modi is heckled by Opposition MPs. "I thank you for giving me a second's rest," said PM Modi.

4:45 pm: PM Modi said if anyone is feeling discouraged, they must recall the struggle of Indians to motivate them. PM Modi said that Rs 2 lakh crore was given to the people this financial year. He said that it was possible only due to Aadhaar. PM Modi said, "I am shocked that there were people who moved courts against Aadhaar."

4:40 pm: Replying to Manish Tewari's comment that India was protected from coronavirus due to God's grace, PM Modi said, "I'd like to say something. This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors and nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days."

4:35 pm: "Today we can hear 'Vocal for Local' in every corner of India. People look for local. This sense of self-respect is working a lot for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," says PM Modi.

4:30 pm: "We are knocking at the doors of 75 yrs of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he said.

4:28 pm: "During coronavirus pandemic, the way India handled itself and helped the world recover is a turning point," the Prime Minister said. "A new world order is emerging post-coronavirus. A new design of relationships is coming to light. We have to decide how to find a place for ourselves," he said. He added that in such a situation, India will have to emerge as a strong player.

4:25 pm: PM Modi quoted Swami Vivekananda and said, "Every nation has a message to deliver, ambition to fulfill, a destiny to reach."

4:22 pm: "I would like to thank our women MPs in particular because their participation was more," says PM Modi

4:20 pm: PM Modi congratulates MPs for participating in the discussions