PM Modi asks CMs to share ways to lift coronavirus lockdown; key highlights from video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with all state Chief Ministers on Monday to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against coronavirus. He commended the states for playing an active part in curbing the spread of the virus. Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic.

This was PM Modi's fifth video conference with CMs. In the virtual meet, he asked CMs to share a broad strategy by May 15 on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.

Also read: PM Modi interacts with CMs: Meeting focusses on COVID-19 containment strategy, boosting economy

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PM-CMs VIDEO CONFERENCE:

1. Pre-corona and post-corona world: PM Modi said that the world will fundamentally change after the coronavirus epidemic. "Now, the world will be differentiated as pre-corona and post-corona, just like the case of the World Wars," PM Modi said. PM also said that the post-COVID era also brings opportunities that India must leverage.

2. Jan se lekar jag tak: The new way of life would be on the principle of "jan se le kar jag tak" (from an individual to the whole of humanity), PM Modi said.

3. Protect rural areas from COVID-19: PM Modi said the biggest challenge would be to ensure that the disease does not spread to villages across the country after relaxations provided by the government.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; tally breaches 70,000 mark

4. India's challenges against coronavirus: "We have a two-fold challenge - to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives".

5. Maintain 'do gaz ki doori': PM reaffirmed the importance of 'do gaz ki doori' and said,"Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing".

6. India as a tourism destination: Referring to tourism the Prime Minister said he sees the potential for domestic tourism but needs to think on the contours of the same.

7. PM Modi on education sector: He asked the policymakers to keep in mind how to embrace new models of teaching and learning in the education sector.

8. CMs on migrant workers: In the virtual meet, several chief ministers pointed out that with the return of migrants, there was a need for strict implementation of the social distancing guidelines, usage of masks and sanitisation, especially in rural areas.

9. Chief ministers' suggestion on the economy: The chief ministers in their suggestions on the economy have sought support to MSMEs, infrastructure projects like power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to the agricultural produce.

10. Boost healthcare system before monsoon: PM Modi asked states to strengthen their healthcare systems before monsoon. PM said, "With the onset of monsoon, there will be a proliferation of many non-COVID diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems".

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: Ball now in CMs' court