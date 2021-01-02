PM Modi lays foundation stone of IIM-Sambalpur; urges IIMs to come up with ways to turn local into global

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for IIM-Sambalpur. He urged the students of Indian Institutes of Management to work towards turning local into global and to come up with ways to this end. PM Modi, after laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha, added that the talent pool of IIMs could help in turning India 'atmanirbhar'.

"To turn local into global, students of IIM need to come up with new ways. The country had 13 IIMs in 2014. Now it has 20 IIMs. This huge talent pool will help the vision for a self-reliant India," said PM Modi. "It is our responsibility to get 'brand India' global recognition. Those who will be part of this institution need to encourage development and focus on inclusivity of all," he added.

The Prime Minister, stressing on the need for 'inclusive development' said that students should ensure that their vision incorporates the less privileged sections of the society. "This decade will be devoted to the development of new multinational corporations in India. Today's startups are tomorrow's MNCs. These are largely growing in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These startups need able managers and those passing out of these institutions will lead the way,"âPMâModi said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present on the occasion.

"Education in Odisha is witnessing a rapid transition. I am happy that our state continues its dominance in education sector and has emerged as the education hub of Eastern India," said Patnaik.

Also read: India's mantra for 2021 -- 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi', says PM Modi

Also read: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects on New Years Day