PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina; discusses defence, trade, connectivity between India, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on Saturday and held wide-ranging talks. The leaders discussed on how to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh and on a range of diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

According to reports, the focus of the talks was to significantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed that they want to boost ties in areas defence, trade and connectivity.

Before the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sheikh Hasina. "EAM Dr S Jaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Speaking at the WEF India Economic Summit on Friday, Sheikh Hasina said that the strategic location of Bangladesh provides tremendous potential for becoming the economic hub of the region. Bangladesh can be a hub for connectivity she had said.

"The balance of trade, however, is still largely in India's favour. The volume of trade between two countries is nearly $10 billion. In 2018, Bangladesh was India's eighth largest export destination with $8.8 billion export and our export to India also crossed $1 billion mark for the first time last year. So, the progress is visible, but there is lot of scope for further deepening our relations in the area of trade and investment," she said.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived is in India on a four-day visit on Thursday. This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

