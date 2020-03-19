PM Modi to address nation on coronavirus today at 8 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today on the situation arising due to coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it. The address comes at a time when there is an atmosphere of growing panic among people.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Wednesday.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday evening. After the meeting, the PMO announced that the PM would address the nation on Thursday at 8:00 pm.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stood at 149, while number of cured cases was at 19. So far, four patients have died due to this deadly virus. The latest victim is a 72-year-old man from Punjab. The other three victims include a 64-year-old man from Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman from Delhi.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply in the last three weeks. As many as 276 Indians have been tested positive for coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in the UAE and five in Italy, Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 8,900, with China and Italy contributing to maximum number of deaths.

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, the government has announces slew of measures to sensitise people and spread awareness about the issue.

Also Read: 10 questions on coronavirus India expects PM Modi to answer tonight

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Fourth COVID-19 death recorded in Punjab, toll rises to 4