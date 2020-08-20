Prashant Bhushan contempt of court case: Supreme Court rejects plea to defer hearing

The Supreme Court refused to defer the hearing on Prashant Bhushan's contempt of court case sentence till his review petition is filed and decided. The apex court is expected to pronounce the sentence on Thursday. The Supreme Court told the lawyer, while rejecting his petition that "it is not appropriate". The judgment is complete only after sentencing, the apex court told the lawyer.

"Even if we punish you, it won't be activated till the decision on review. We'll be fair to you. We feel you are trying to avoid this bench," said the Supreme Court.

Bhushan argued that the SC should hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence. The court said, "You (Prashant Bhushan) are asking us to commit an act of impropriety that arguments on sentencing should be heard by other bench."

The court said that whatever applications are there, the bench will have to pass an order. "We are not proposing to defer the sentence," it added.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan also released a statement today. "I have gone through the judgment of this Hon'ble Court. I am pained that I have been held guilty of committing contempt of the Court whose majesty I have tried to uphold -- not as a courtier or cheerleader but as a humble guard - for over three decades, at some personal and professional cost. I am pained, not because I may be punished, but because I have been grossly misunderstood," he said.

Bhushan has been held for contempt for two tweets on Supreme Court and CJI SA Bobde. On Wednesday, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a review petition is filed.

Also read: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan found guilty of contempt for tweets on CJI, judiciary; sentencing on Aug 20