PSEB Class 10th Result 2019: Punjab board to declare matric results at 11.30 am today; here's how to check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result today on its official website- pseb.ac.in. The results will be reportedly announced at around 11.30 at a press conference.

"The PSEB class 10th results will be announced today. The results will be announced in the same way that the board does every year", Live Hindustan quoted an official as saying. As per reports, PSEB will release the merit list first and then within 24 hours the scores will be made available on the official website.

As many as 3.4 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 12th exams, this year. On the other hand, nearly 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10th exams. The Punjab Board will reportedly release the PSEB Class 12th results by the end of this week.

The PSEB Class 10th exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2019. Last year, the pass percentage of PSEB Class 10th results was recorded at 59.47%.While, a total of 65.97% students had passed the PSEB Class 12th examination.

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10th Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says 'PSEB Class 10th Result 2019'.

Step-3: The link will redirect you to a new page. On the new page, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: PSEB Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

