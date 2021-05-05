RBI Governor to make unscheduled speech at 10 am today

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled address today. "Watch out for the address by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am today, May 05, 2021," the RBI's official Twitter handle stated.

The RBI Governor's speech comes at a time when India is ravaged by the second coronavirus wave. The RBI could likely announce measures to offset the economic impact of the Covid-19 wave.

Various states have come up with their versions of lockdown to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has taken over 2 lakh lives in India so far.

Also read: COVID-19: Ray of hope for India--it's getting better in the US!

Also read: Attention! Covid-19 recovered patients not eligible for insurance

Also read: South India's N440K COVID variant 15 times more lethal