RBI Governor to make unscheduled speech at 10 am today

RBI Governor's speech comes at a time when India is ravaged by the second coronavirus wave. RBI could likely announce measures to offset economic impact of Covid-19 wave

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | May 5, 2021 | Updated 08:13 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled address today. "Watch out for the address by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am today, May 05, 2021," the RBI's official Twitter handle stated.

The RBI Governor's speech comes at a time when India is ravaged by the second coronavirus wave. The RBI could likely announce measures to offset the economic impact of the Covid-19 wave.

Various states have come up with their versions of lockdown to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has taken over 2 lakh lives in India so far.

