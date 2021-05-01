SII's Adar Poonawalla moves to London, cites threatening phone calls from powerful people

Serum Insitute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has moved to London because of threatening phone calls from country's "most powerful" people for instant supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

SII is manufacturing AstraZeneca-Oxford University's Covishield vaccine in India.

In an interview to The Times, Poonawalla said he had been getting phone calls from the "most powerful" in India, including chief ministers, business leaders and others for immediate supply of Covishield vaccine.

"Threats is an understatement. The level of expectation and agression is really unprecedented. It's overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can't understand why anyone else should get it before them," Poonawalla said referrring to the phone calls.

Poonawalla, who is currently in London, said, "I'm staying here (London) an extended time because I don't want to go back to that situation...Everything falls on my shoulders but I can't do it alone...I don't want to be in a situation where you are just trying to do your job, and just because you can't supply the needs of X, Y or Z you really don't want to guess what they are going to do."

SII also plans to begin vaccine production outside India, including UK, and his move to London is also linked to it.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he said.