Suresh Prabhu dedicates projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to nation

Union minister of commerce and industry and civil aviation Suresh Prabhu on Friday dedicated to the nation projects worth Rs 1,000 crore of the commerce and industry ministry through video conference in New Delhi.

The projects were inaugurated in 7 States and 2 Union Territories across the country, according to an official statement.

Commerce Minister inaugurated skilling Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Udupi, Karnataka and laid the foundation stone on CFC in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Minister unveiled two spices parks in Kota, Rajasthan and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated National Institute of Design (NID) campus in Jorhat, Assam and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. IIFT campus was inaugurated at Kolkata, West Bengal and Maidangarhi near Delhi and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in Banur, Chandigarh.

Suresh Prabhu said that the CFC in Udupi, which has been established by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC), will be able to produce world class talent in gem and jewellery business for around 1,200 jewellery units in an around Udupi.

The gem and jewellery business in India is a USD 42 billion industry employing over 50 lakh people and it contributes 7 per cent of India's total GDP. India is the largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in the world and 14 out of 15 diamonds set in jewellery worldwide are processed in India. India is the 5th largest jewellery exporter in the world.

The Minister said that establishment of spices parks is a major initiative to help farmers to get better returns for their produce and to ensure the quality of spices for exports. The elimination of intermediaries in the supply chain due to direct linkages facilitated by the parks will ensure better prices for the farmers, he said.

India is the largest producer and exporter of spices in the world. India produces more than 65 spices out of the 109 spices listed by ISO. Currently, India is holding significant share of 48 per cent in quantity and 43 per cent in value of the global spice trade.

Prabhu said that for India to transform itself to a confident and prosperous nation the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working tirelessly to improve skilling in various sectors so that India becomes a part of global value and supply chains. Design today is an integral part of any product and for the multitude of superior hand made products fashioned by India's artisan's designs of international standards will be a game changer for them.

While inaugurating the IIFT campus in Kolkata and Bhopal, the Minister said that for India to remain in a leading position there is an urgent need to reshape our education landscape and to prepare a new generation that will be capable of rising to the challenges of a rapidly changing world and also remain competitive globally.

