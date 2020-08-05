'Pay taxes on time or face action,' says Manish Sisodia to over 10,000 defaulting firms

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, urged defaulters in the national capital to deposit their taxes right away or face strict action. Over 10,800 firms either defaulted or paid less tax to Delhi government from January to March, 2020, hindering the funding of COVID-19 fight and public welfare works.

Around 970 of these companies paid no tax to the government from January to March this year. The Delhi State Trade and Taxes Department under Sisodia has served notices to all defaulters under (Form) 3A of GST Act to pay taxes due within 15 days failing which it will proceed with further action.

