'Say sorry,' Shashi Tharoor tells PM Modi on 3 years of demonetisation

Three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Friday took a jibe at him for his "burn me alive, if I am wrong" remark. Tharoor also sought an apology from the prime minister stating that democracies don't burn people alive, but a simple apology for the decision would go a long way.

"No, @PMOIndia, democracies don't (& shouldn't) burn people alive. But a simple apology for the #DeMonetisationDisaster would go a long way. It's what I've been seeking from the British for years - a simple "sorry" to atone for the damage done to so many," Tharoor tweeted.

"Today is the 3rd anniversary of the worst self-inflicted wound in the history of the Indian economy, the #DeMonetisationDisaster. Let us never forget what was done to our country by the impulsive wrong-headedness of a vainglorious autocrat," Tharoor tweeted further.

He also took to Facebook to express his dissatisfaction with the government's note ban.

"I have asked the country for just 50 days. If after December 30, there are shortcomings in my work or there are mistakes or a bad intention found in my work, I will be prepared for the punishment that the country decides for me," PM Modi had said following the announcement of demonetisation.

"I know what kind of powers I have taken on. I am aware they will not let me live. Let them do what they want. Brothers and sisters give me 50 days," he had added.

PM Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced a ban on high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the objective to fight black money, corruption and terror funding.

One of the key poll promises of Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was bringing back the black money.

