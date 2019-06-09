Traffic violators can pay challans online as Delhi police is set to launch e-payment facility by June end

Traffic violators in Delhi will be able to pay challans online as the traffic police is all set to launch its e-payment facility by the end of this month, officials said.

At present, traffic violators have to go to the headquarters of the traffic police in west Delhi's Todapur area to pay the amount of their challan.

According to the police, the proposed e-payment facility is set to be launched by the end of this month and will be a great relief for the traffic violators as they no longer will have to go to Todapur to just to pay a fine of ?100.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jegadesan said a large number of challans were generated through automated machines and an online payment facility would make the process easier.

Once the payment facility is introduced, one can make payments for traffic violations online and they no longer need to come all the way to Todpaur just to pay fine, Jegadesan said.

The online payment facility would not only encourage offenders to pay, but it would also make the system easier and ensure more collection of fines. It will also ensure systematic maintenance of records, the officer said.

Jegadesan said if the violators still failed to make payment, he or she would not be able to escape as the records would be maintained.

"If you don't pay the challan, when you approach the RTO for any service in the future, be it transfer of your vehicle when the RTO types the registration number, it will also reflect the number of challans pending against the person," the senior officer said.

"In such case, you can avail the service, but will have to make payments for pending challans against the person," Jegadesan said.

One will just have to log on to the Delhi Traffic Police's website -- www.delhitrafficpolice.nic.in -- to make the payment of e-challans generated through automated machines for red-light violations and over-speeding violation.

"E-payment gateway will facilitate the service. So we want to put the facility first and do the back-end operations," the official said. "If there is a certainty of getting caught, no one would violate the traffic rules and regulations."

According to the traffic official, around 20,000 challans are generated from e-challan machines everyday. These are also called contact challans.

"If you are caught for traffic violation, an e-challan is issued on the spot for which the violator is expected to pay there," the officer said.

"In addition, around 7,000 to 8,000 challans are generated through automated machines such as overspeed violation detection and red light jump violation detection machines that are installed only in 10 places in the city, and there's an additional 25 cameras placed for detection of overspeed violations. These non-contact challans," the traffic official said.