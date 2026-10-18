OPPO K14 Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone (4b) 5G: Which phone offers better value under ₹40,000?

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OPPO K14 Plus 5G - key specs

The OPPO K14 Plus 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel front camera and supports 4K video recording through the main camera. The phone carries an IP68/IP69K rating for dust and water resistance and runs ColorOS software based on Android 16.

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Nothing Phone (4b) 5G - key specs

The Nothing Phone (4b) 5G comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 16-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 and features the company's signature Glyph Bar. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

OPPO K14 Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone (4b) 5G - Price in India

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The OPPO K14 Plus 5G starts at ₹29,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB/128GB model costs ₹32,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs ₹35,999.

The Nothing Phone (4b) 5G is listed at around ₹34,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB model costs ₹38,999, while retailer prices may vary.

OPPO has the advantage in battery capacity, charging wattage, display refresh rate and water resistance. Nothing offers an ultra-wide camera and its distinctive design. The better option depends on whether you prioritise battery life or camera flexibility.