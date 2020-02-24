Trump rides 'The Beast' on Ahmedabad roads; features of world's safest car

US President Donald Trump's official presidential car, The Beast, arrived in India before his visit to the country on the Air Force One. The General Motors' unique Cadillac has a number of features to protect the US President, and has earned the title of the safest car in the world.

The $1.5mn worth 9,000 kg limousine is a bullet and blast resistance car. The body has a 5-inch thick military grade armour, which is made from a combination of steel, aluminium, titanium and ceramic to break down incoming projectiles.

The doors are armour-plated and is eight inch thick, making it as heavy as a cabin door of a Boeing 757 jet. When closed, the doors creates a 100 per cent seal to protect the presidents from a chemical attack. The windows are a combination of five layers of glass and polycarbonate and can withstand piercing bullets.

The tyres are Kevlar reinforced that makes it shred and puncture proof along with steel rims underneath that enables it to escape in case the tyres are destroyed. The fuel tank, too, is armour plated and cover with foam to prevent a blast even if directly hit.

The interiors of the Beast are even more interesting than what is outside. The car is equipped with a pump action shotgun, tear gas cannon, fire fighting systems and tear and smoke screen dispensers. The car has a satellite phone that connects the passengers directly to the Vice-president and the Pentagon.

The car also always carries blood sample of the president, if he needs a transfusion. The car is also equipped with a tear gas launcher just below the headlights and sports night vision cameras on the bonnet.

The car can seat four passengers and has a glass partition that only Trump can lower. The car has a panic button and its own oxygen supply.

The Beast is maintained by the US Secret Services, who also train the chauffeur to cope with the most demanding driving conditions, including escape and evasion along with a 180-degree 'J-turn'.

