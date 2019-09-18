Business Today

Good news for Railways' employees! Cabinet announces 78-day bonus ahead of festive season

The Ministry of Railways has declared a 78-day bonus for 11,52,000 railway employees, which would part of their productivity link emolument

New Delhi     Last Updated: September 18, 2019  | 15:46 IST
The benefit of this bonus will be given to about 11.52 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways

Union Cabinet on Wednesday made a big announcement for Indian Railways' employees ahead of the festive season. The government has declared a 78-day bonus to the Railways' employees. The benefit of this bonus will be given to about 11.52 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways.

The government had given the same amount in bonus last year as well.

"For 11 lakh Railways' employees, this govt has consistently for last 6 years, been giving record bonus, equivalent to the wage of 78 days. This year also, 11,52,000 employees will get 78 days wage as bonus," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference.

"This is the reward for productivity," he added.

Among other major announcements, the union cabinet gave its approval to ban e-cigarettes. "It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also addressing the media.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

