US Capitol violence: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram suspend Trump's accounts

In an unprecedented move, social media giants Twitter and Facebook have temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's accounts after violence by his supporters at US Capitol Hill. Both Twitter and Facebook have blocked Trump's official accounts 12 and 24 hours, respectively, citing policy violations over his tweets and video message that purportedly incited violence. Later, Instagram also announced to suspend Trump's profile for the next 24 hours.

Twitter hid three of Trump's tweets and asked for their removal "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.,", while Facebook said it would block Trump's page from posting anything for one day.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM â Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. â Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

Trump's account has been banned for the next 12 hours. Twitter said until he removes the three objectionable tweets, the US President's account would remain locked. The objectionable tweets pushed his conspiracy theories about the November 3 election, following some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

One of the tweets also included his video message after the violence erupted at the Capitol Hill. In the video, Trump can be seen claiming the election was taken from him and encouraging his supporters to disperse. The video was posted after his supporters entered the Capitol building and tried to interrupt a joint session of lawmakers to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US election.

"I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it--especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order," Trump said in his video.

He is also seen saying "law and order" were needed and that he loved his supporters. Both Facebook and YouTube removed the video.

Twitter Safety, in a tweet, said: "As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

Twitter also warned of permanent suspension of Trump's account if he continued to violate its policies.

Facebook said this is an emergency situation and the company is taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. Adam Mosseri, who's the head of Instagram, announed that Facebook-owned platform will also ban Trump's account for the next 24 hours.

We are locking President Trumpâs Instagram account for 24 hours as well. https://t.co/HpA79eSbMe â Adam Mosseri ð· (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

Thousands of angry supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

With PTI inputs

Also read: 'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in US', says PM Modi