"Will defeat muscular nationalism," says P Chidambaram after poll results

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who is currently under Enforcement Directorate custody in INX Media case, on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the election results in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Speaking to reporters about the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Chidambaram said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism."

Chidambaram said in a tweet that party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism. Miracles can happen if people shed their fear, he further tweeted. He said he has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Congress workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in an election. Calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 24, 2019

P Chidambaram will spend this Diwali in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The senior congress leader has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case but he is yet to secure bail in the case filed by ED and will remain in its custody until 30 October.

The Enforcement Directorate demanded seven days of custody on the grounds that documentary evidence available with the investigators shows laundering of money and they have strong case against him. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED also told the court that when P Chidambaram was confronted with these evidences, he answered 65 questions on day one, however, when specific questions were raised, the pace of answering reduced.

ED also claimed that substantial probe is yet to be completed and statements of Chidambaram are inconsistent.

However Kapil Sibal, representing P Chidambaram, opposed the ED's demand and alleged that he was not confronted with anyone in last seven days and the agency can summon him if required.

Sibal also told the court that Chidambaram is very unwell and suffering from acute stomach pain. Chidambaram was taken to AIIMS on October 7 and October 23, but doctors have failed to diagnose the cause of it.

Sibal also added that Chidambaram should be taken to his Doctor in Hyderabad as he urgently needs medical treatment.

The court also asked the ED that why he was not confronted with any witnesses during the last seven days.

Mehta however told the court that, "It would be a serious miscarriage of justice if custody is not granted at this stage."

The court extended the custody of Chidambaram since October 30 and directed the agency to take proper care of his health.