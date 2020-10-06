Wipro CEO's new approach to drive growth: Take junior staff's suggestions seriously

Technology giant Wipro Ltd chief executive Thierry Delaporte has reached out to company employees across different levels seeking suggestions to drive growth and boost revenue. Wipro's new strategy under Delaporte comes as he aims to get a grasp of all the verticals at the company. The CEO of India's fourth largest IT services company has written to its employees to suggest ways to make most of clients' changing needs and increased spending on technology.

Usually, big organisations like Wipro seek suggestions from senior management but the change in the existing system reflects its new approach towards making the company more inclusive. Through these interactions, Wipro also aims to incorporate all levels of employees in the discussion to drive growth at the company, The Economic Times quoted a spokesperson as saying. Delaporte also wants to thank his company employees for their resolve to stand solid even as COVID-19 continues to affect business across the world.

After assessing the response to the initiative, the new CEO is expected to hold more such interactions from Wipro employees across the world in near future.

Wipro had appointed Delaporte as the CEO and MD on July 6. He was earlier the CEO of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini's India operations, and led the group's transformation agenda, conceptualising and driving several strategic programmes across various business units. Wipro share was trading 2.10 per cent or Rs 7 down at Rs 326.95 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

READ:Inside Wipro's new CEO appointment: How IT firm got lucky with Thierry Delaporte

Also read: Why Wipro needed a leadership change