Revenue growth to hit 5-year high in Q3: CRISIL Research

Niti Kiran | New Delhi
Revenue growth to hit 5-year high in Q3: CRISIL Research

Stronger performance of consumer-oriented sectors is expected to be the primary driver of growth in the second half of this fiscal with GST teething troubles abating and trade channels reverting to normalcy.

 
 

Sensex reached new highs in 2017 but no significant growth for long term investors

2017 saw an average 10-year CAGR return of 6.8 per cent, the fourth lowest in more than two-decades.
November 2017 data repels fears that GST could impair exports growth

The month registered a growth of 12.01 per cent - again an unseen growth level in the corresponding periods over the past five years.
Here's a look at how the ministries spent in 2017

The capital expenditure rose by 30.3 per cent between April-October 2017 since last year.
Potent dose: Homeopathic drugs to go on sale at local chemist

The Centre's decision to allow chemists to sell homeopathic medicines could be a significant move. Here's why.
A mom's salary: The math behind Miss World Manushi Chillar's winning answer

Is coal killing India?

A coalition of nations at CoP23 said it was committed to move away from coal power. But, here's where India stands
Everyone needs coffee! Exports up 18% on strong demand

As per the Coffee Board's latest data, the overall coffee exports increased to Rs 3,60,949 tonnes in 2016 from 3,05,680 tonnes previous year.
Share of fresh capital was just 17.4% in 2017, offer for sale mechanism was 82.6%

Money raised through fresh capital stood at its lowest level in 2017 since 2012.
There's been a fall in the flow of new investments in 2017

The fall was largely concentrated in the private sector whose proposals fell to their lowest level over the same period
China Development Bank takes RCom to NCLT: Will Anil Ambani-led telco go the Essar Steel way?

Billion dollar charity

What got Gates' goat?

Infographic: The world has more millionaires than ever before

Number of billionaires is growing at a steady pace

As the number of superrich increases, the market for ultra-luxury housing, yachts and private jets is growing as well.
