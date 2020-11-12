Business Today
Loading...

'Time to give up': Donald Trump's son Eric shares bizarre tweet asking people to vote

Though this tweet got deleted within minutes as it violated Twitter's content policy vis-a-vis US elections, nothing really escapes the radar of the social media

Mehak Agarwal | November 12, 2020 | Updated 13:25 IST
'Time to give up': Donald Trump's son Eric shares bizarre tweet asking people to vote
Eric Trump trolled on social media (Image: Reuters)

Social media users poked fun on US President Donald Trump's eldest son Eric Trump as he urged voters in Minnesota to "get out and vote" one week after the voting for the US presidential elections concluded on November 3-- when Joe Biden was declared as the President-elect.

Eric Trump's tweet that was later deleted

Though this tweet got deleted within minutes as it violated Twitter's content policy vis-a-vis US elections, nothing really escapes the radar of the social media.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Eric Trump's vote appeal

Something's not okay, hmm


Thomas got no chill

Eric Trump=Internet Explorer. Hence proved

Should we just call him 'Dumb Trump son of the week'?

What latest gaffe did he commit now?

Please give up at least now

This, however, is not the first time that the eldest Trump son was mocked. Previously, he was trolled for a variety of reasons: his bogus claims of ballots getting burned, 'censoring' of his posts by the Big Tech and claims of the Democratic Party spamming Trump campaign's voter fraud hotline with messages.

Eric, however, is not the only one to believe that Donald Trump won the November 3 presidential elections. While speaking to the reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also asserted that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration. The top American diplomat added that the world is keenly watching the events in the US and all votes are going to be counted.

Also read: US First Lady Melania wants Donald Trump to admit he has lost: US media

Also read: US President-elect Joe Biden picks over 20 Indian-Americans in transition team

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Donald Trump | Eric Trump | US presidential elections 2020 | Twitter
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close