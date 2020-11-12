'Time to give up': Donald Trump's son Eric shares bizarre tweet asking people to vote

Social media users poked fun on US President Donald Trump's eldest son Eric Trump as he urged voters in Minnesota to "get out and vote" one week after the voting for the US presidential elections concluded on November 3-- when Joe Biden was declared as the President-elect.

Though this tweet got deleted within minutes as it violated Twitter's content policy vis-a-vis US elections, nothing really escapes the radar of the social media.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Eric Trump's vote appeal

Something's not okay, hmm





Dude, you need to go lay down. Seriously. Somethingâs not right. @erictrumphttps://t.co/iv0WGkpxzJ â Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) November 11, 2020

Thomas got no chill

Why is Eric trump tweeting to people to get out and vote? There isnât an election every Tuesday Eric... pic.twitter.com/jLhfOlMs7N â marie â ï¸ (@uselesstat) November 10, 2020

Eric Trump=Internet Explorer. Hence proved

Proof Eric Trump is Internet Explorer (yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/YiJaPl6aeN â Bizarre Lazar ð´ââ ï¸ (@BizarreLazar) November 11, 2020

Should we just call him 'Dumb Trump son of the week'?

you just tweeted for Minnesota to get out and vote. I thought Don Jr had already locked up "Dumb Trump Son of the Week." pic.twitter.com/NVOepSj9YE â Sam Rogers (@NC9of9) November 10, 2020

What latest gaffe did he commit now?

He did what now? https://t.co/1vXUdq3Ro3 â George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 10, 2020

Please give up at least now

Eric Trump is encouraging voting in Minnesota, Mike Pence is sunning in Florida, and Rudy is probably still at the dildo store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



It's time to give up. â Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 10, 2020

This, however, is not the first time that the eldest Trump son was mocked. Previously, he was trolled for a variety of reasons: his bogus claims of ballots getting burned, 'censoring' of his posts by the Big Tech and claims of the Democratic Party spamming Trump campaign's voter fraud hotline with messages.

Eric, however, is not the only one to believe that Donald Trump won the November 3 presidential elections. While speaking to the reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also asserted that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration. The top American diplomat added that the world is keenly watching the events in the US and all votes are going to be counted.

Also read: US First Lady Melania wants Donald Trump to admit he has lost: US media

Also read: US President-elect Joe Biden picks over 20 Indian-Americans in transition team