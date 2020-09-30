Elon Musk says he and his family won't get a coronavirus vaccine; here' why

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has said that and his family would not get vaccinated even if coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available. Speaking at recently launched New York Times' podcast Sway, Musk said he does not plan to get a vaccine because he and his children are not at risk of contracting the infection.

Speaking to host Kara Swisher, Musk, who previously downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, criticised the decision to impose a lockdown in the United States, saying that restricting public movement is not a good idea. "Essentially, the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have, I think, anyone who's at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes," he said.

When Tesla chief was told that the virus has killed many people and that humans could potentially die because of it, Musk said, "Everybody dies."

The US is worst hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic as it recorded 791,349 cases and 206,005 deaths since the first case was registered in January.

Previously, Musk had called coronavirus "dumb" and the fear around it a "mind-killer" and said that the fatality rate around COVID 19 is overstated. In a letter to his employees at SpaceX and Tesla, he had said that the chances of people dying in car accidents were higher than them dying of the virus. He did advised his employees who were feeling sick to stay home, but work at SpaceX and Tesla in the United States continued as usual.

