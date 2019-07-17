Hafiz Saeed arrest Live Updates: Mumbai terror attack mastermind held in Pakistan; sent to judicial custody

Hafiz Saeed arrest in Pakistan: Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Hafiz Saeed, was arrested in Pakistan on Wednesday. He has been sent to judicial custody and has been moved an unknown location, claims Pakistan media reports. The terror mastermind was arrested when he was on his way to Gujranwala from Lahore.

This recent action by the Imran Khan government has come after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued a warning against it to act on terror outfits operating out of the country. This is a developing story, and more details on Saeed's arrest are awaited.

Jamatud Dawa's Hafiz Saeed arrested and sent to judicial custody: Pakistan media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1Txu9BlvoK - ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

In May, in a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations had declared Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. The decision from UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee came after China lifted its technical hold, imposed on March 13, on a proposal made by the US, UK and France to this end.

1.10 PM: Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department officials will hold press briefing later in the day on Hafiz Saeed's arrested, reported Pakistan's Geo TV.