Japan preparing $120 billion economic stimulus package: report

Public broadcaster NHK said the 13 trillion yen ($120 billion) figure includes the use of 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programmes

Reuters        Last Updated: December 3, 2019  | 09:08 IST
The Japanese government is looking to finalise an economic stimulus package totalling $120 billion (93.53 billion pounds) to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with big natural disasters, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Including private-sector and other spending, the package would come to around 25 trillion yen ($230 billion), they told Reuters, declining to be identified because the package has not been finalised.

Public broadcaster NHK said the 13 trillion yen ($120 billion) figure includes the use of 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programmes. A final decision on the package could be made as early as Thursday, NHK said.

