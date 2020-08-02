Microsoft puts TikTok purchase on hold amid Trump's ban threat

Microsoft Corp has put on hold discussions to acquire Chinese-owned video app TikTok's US operations following President Donald Trump's proposed ban threat.

Trump on Friday said he would ban the app in America and was considering signing an executive order in this regard.

He also came out against TikTok's sale to Microsoft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Trump has pledged to take a tough stand on the popular video-sharing app, which US officials have alleged to be a tool used by China to gather intelligence. This claim has been repeatedly denied by the TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

Whilst there has been no sign yet of the ban Trump threatened to impose on Friday, this has only added to uncertainties for the Chinese app.

Also Read: TikTok reacts to Trump's proposed ban, says it's in America 'for the long run'

"Before Mr. Trump's remarks, the two sides believed the broad strokes of a deal could be in place by Monday," the publication reported citing sources adding that Trump's opposition to the Microsoft-TikTok deal had prompted the app to make further concessions.

These comprise adding up to 10,000 jobs in the US over the course of the next three years.

Meanwhile, responding to Trump's proposed ban, TikTok said that it is here to stay and is in America 'for the long run', adding that it is not "going anywhere".

Also Read: US will ban Chinese app TikTok, says President Donald Trump

TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas told users that the company was working to ensure them "the safest app" in the wake of heightened concerns in the US over data security.

"We're not planning on going anywhere," Pappas expressed in a video shared on TikTok's official Twitter account on Saturday. She added that "millions of Americans who use TikTok every day bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives."

Pappas went on to say that the app is "a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas and connect with people across different backgrounds and we are so proud of all the various communities that call TikTok their home."

Also Read: Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok's US operations from ByteDance