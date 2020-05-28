Trump to sign executive order on social media firms after Twitter row

US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order about social media on Thursday. The move comes after the latest dispute between Trump and Twitter, where the latter, for the first time, fact-checked Trump's tweets for possibly misleading information. A label stating 'Get the facts about mail-in ballots' appeared under two of President Trump's tweets on May 26, that has flared up this issue.

Trump threatened to shut down social media platforms that he said were stifling conservative voices. He tweeted this morning, "Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!"

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! â Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

At the moment, no official details about what the executive order will contain are available and it is unclear what regulatory steps would be taken under the executive order. In the United States, the executive order is a written order issued by the president to the federal government using discretionary powers, which does not require the law to be passed by Congress. According to international news reports, White House officials have not divulged any further information when questioned by reporters.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... â Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

On May 27, in a series of tweets, Trump stated, "Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

Later, the President tweeted, "Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!"

With this news developing, Twitter Safety handle said, "We added a label to two Donald Trump Tweets about California's vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process." It also provided additional context and conversation with regard to voter fraud and mail-in ballots by sharing a link to Twitter's help page listing 'civic integrity policy'.

During recent years, Twitter has stiffened its policies in handling fake accounts and misinformation.

Also read: Trump-Twitter spat: US President threatens to shut down social media platforms

Also read: Twitter flags US President Trump's tweets with fact-check warnings